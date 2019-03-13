Bayern Munich welcomes Liverpool to the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash on March 13.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between Bayern and Liverpool will start at 8 pm local time and 1:30 am IST (Wednesday).

Sony Ten 1 & HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool preview

The first leg finished with both teams failing to score at Anfield but neither team would be too disappointed. While Bayern was playing the game away from home, Liverpool was playing a makeshift central defensive pair in the absence of the injured Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren while Virgil Van Dijk was suspended.

But Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that he will have his best central defender Van Dijk back for this tie. He has been like a rock at the back for the Merseyside team and his presence will give tremendous respite to the German coach who returns to the stadium he often visited when in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

On his return to Munich, Klopp will be looking to correct Liverpool's dismal away run in Europe this season. Thus far, the Reds have lost all three of their games on the road in the group stages. Meanwhile, Bayern has been in tremendous recent form, winning three games in a row and scoring 12 goals since the two sides last met.

Both sides will have players missing for this tie as Liverpool will be without Naby Keita while Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue to be sidelined. For the home side, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller are suspended while Arjen Robben and Corentin Tolisso will also miss the game. While the former is nursing a calf injury, the latter is suffering from a knee problem.

Bayern will have to win this game to progress to the quarterfinal of the competition while Liverpool will simply have to avoid defeat. A goalless draw will take the game to extra-time while a stalemate with goals will ensure progress for the visitors.

Probable XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Rafinha, Nicholas Sule, Mats Hummels, David Alaba; Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez, Serge Gnabry, Frank Ribery; Robert Lewandowski

Alex Hassenstein/Getty Images

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino

Global TV Listings: