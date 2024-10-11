Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that conflicts in the world cannot be solved by battlefield but by respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws.

Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, PM Modi said: "The countries of the Global South are facing the most negative impact of the conflicts in different regions of the world. Everyone wants restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible whether it is Eurasia or West Asia."

Denouncing battle to solve the conflicts, he said: "I come from the land of the Buddha, and I have said repeatedly that this is not an age for war. Keeping a humanitarian perspective, dialogue and diplomacy must be given priority."

He said: "Our approach should be of evolution and not expansionism".

Sources said PM Modi was the first leader to be asked to address the East Asia Summit after the host and incoming chair, in recognition of India's role and importance in ASEAN.

He was the only leader in the room to have participated in the maximum number of EAS (nine out of 19).

Expressing condolence to the victims of Typhoon Yagi, he said: "We have provided humanitarian assistance through Operation Sadbhav.

He also highlighted that peace, security and stability of the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region.

Advocating for maritime activities under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he suggested a strong and effective Code of Conduct that does not impose restrictions on the foreign policy of regional countries.

On the Myanmar situation, he said that India supports the ASEAN approach to the situation in Myanmar and assured that as a neighbouring country, "we will continue to fulfil its responsibilities."

He emphasised maintaining humanitarian assistance and appropriate steps to restore democracy. "We believe that, for this, Myanmar must be engaged, not isolated."

PM Modi also called upon forces that believe in humanity to combat terrorism, a serious challenge to global peace and security.

He also sought to strengthen cooperation in the areas of cyber, maritime and space.

Informing about fulfilling the commitment of Nalanda University's revival, he invited the countries at the summit to attend the Heads of Higher Education Conclave to be held in Nalanda in June.

The next East Asia Summit will be held in Malaysia.

(With inputs from IANS)