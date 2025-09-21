Actor Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19 while juggling his film commitments. Last week, Salman skipped shooting for the reality show as he flew to Ladakh to wrap up his film Battle of Galwan. His 45-day schedule in Leh, Ladakh, came to an end, and the actor jetted down to Mumbai.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, director Apoorva Lakhia shared several behind-the-scenes moments. He posted a photo from Ladakh and wrote, "It's a wrap." He also re-shared a video posted by actor Ankur Bhatia that read, "Schedule wrap in Ladakh. Thank you, @lakhiaapoorva, for an unforgettable shoot. #BattleofGalwan." Apoorva tagged him and replied, "It was awesome."

He further added, "It's a wrap – 45 days."

He also added several photos from the shoot location, shared a clip and wrote, "Froze, baked, shivered, ate sand, walked in the Indus, sucked oxygen but still leaving with all those memories that make me smile."

It has been reported that, due to minor injuries that he sustained during the shoot, the actor has taken a short break to rest before filming the last leg of movie.

Soon after wrapping up, Salman returned to Mumbai. Videos and pictures of him at the airport surfaced online, where he was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble: a T-shirt, a jacket, trousers, and a cap.

The upcoming Mumbai schedule is expected to capture some of the most nuanced and emotionally resonant parts of the story under Apoorva Lakhia's direction.

After returning to Mumbai, he shot for Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar.

Recently, Salman also paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh. Dressed in a blue shirt and denim jeans, the actor had a pleasant meeting with the LG. They were seen smiling during their conversation, and Salman was presented with a Thangka canvas painting depicting scenes from the life of Buddha in traditional Buddhist art style. The duo posed with the artwork.

Sharing the update on X, the Office of the Lt. Governor of Ladakh wrote, "Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh."

Work Front

Salman was last seen in the action drama Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss. Despite a star-studded cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil.