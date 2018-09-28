Batti Gul Meter Chalu has completed its first week at the Indian box office with an average collection. On the other side, Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) is almost dead at the commercial circuits.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma, Batti Gul Meter Chalu has had a decent start at the box office with an earning of Rs 6.76 crore on opening day. The film had witnessed a good rise in business over the weekend with a collection of Rs 7.96 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday.

But the movie failed to pass the Monday test, as its business suffered a major fall on day 4. Batti Gul Meter Chalu had collected just Rs 3.16 crore on Monday. The movie's collection fell further over the weekdays as it had collected Rs 2.91 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.65 crore on Wednesday, taking the collection to Rs 31.98 crore at the domestic market.

According to the current trend, the film witnessed no growth on day 7, and collected Rs 2.15 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office, ending its first week with an earning of Rs 33 crore (approximately).

On the other side, Manmarziyan has no hope left to take its lifetime collection to a satisfactory total. By the end of its second week, the film's earning has reduced to lakhs. With the current trend, the film's lifetime collection is likely to less than Rs 30 crore.

With the release of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga, the collection of both the films are likely to witness further dip. However, Batti Gul Meter Chalu may witness some rise in business over the weekend.