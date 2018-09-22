Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu has fallen prey to piracy as the full movie has been leaked online just a day after its release.

Some torrent sites have acquired pirated prints of Batti Gul Meter Chalu full movie, and have made it illegally available for users to watch the film online or download it for free.

While some of the pirated versions of the movie are of low quality, other sites claim to offer even HD quality print of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie has had a decent start at the box office on its opening day, but this incident of it being leaked online is likely to affect the film's collection in coming days.

Although the government and the industry have been taking stringent measures to curb the menace of piracy, it has become a major issue. Almost all the Bollywood movies get leaked online right after the release, and in some rare cases even before the official release.

Films like Great Grand Masti and Manjhi The Mountain Man among others were made available on the internet before the release, causing huge financial losses to the producers. Now, with Batti Gul Meter Chalu full movie also getting leaked online, its producers might have sleepless nights.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu features Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma among others. Although the film has romance element, it is courtroom drama primarily focused on the issue of power shortage in the country.

The film collected Rs 6.76 crore at the Indian box office on first day, and is expected to witness a rise in business over the weekend.