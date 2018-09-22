Shree Narayan Singh's latest movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Batti Gul Metre) witnessed a good opening day box office collection on Friday.

Although the Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma starrer received mixed reviews from the critics, the movie still managed to rake in moolah on the first day.

The courtroom drama reportedly witnessed excellent occupancy of almost 50 percent in major Indian cities, registering a satisfactory first day earning. Having been released in around 2,500 screens across India, the film's business enjoyed a hike towards the evening shows.

According to early estimates, Batti Gul Meter Chalu collected Rs 8-9 crore at the Indian box office on day 1. Exact figures are awaited.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, which could not affect the former's business. Batti Gul Meter Chalu has a good hype around it as it features stars like Shahid and Shraddha, whose last films – Padmaavat and Stree were successful.

Also, the fact that there is no big release alongside Batti Gul Meter Chalu worked in favour of the film at the box office. Now, the film will have to rely on word of mouth, which if comes positive, can boost the movie's collection to great extent over the weekend.

The film Batti Gul Meter Chalu is based on the issue of load-shedding and high electricity bills. Set in the backdrop of Uttarakhand, the film has love angle, and also includes a courtroom drama.