The movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu witnessed a hike in its box office collection on day 2. The film has had a decent but below expected start on its opening day.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma, Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a decent buzz around the film, which is why it was expected to earn around Rs 8 crore on its opening day.

However, the film made a collection of Rs 6.72 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. Batti Gul Meter Chalu later witnessed a good jump in its business on Saturday.

According to early estimates, Batti Gul Meter Chalu collected Rs 8 crore at the domestic market, taking its 2 day total collection to around Rs 15 crore. Exact figures are awaited.

"#BattiGulMeterChalu has a growth of approx 25% today (Saturday), expecting Saturday Collection to be in the range of ₹ 8.5 cr nett. [sic]," trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Having been released on around 2,500 screens across India, Batti Gul Meter Chalu should continue to maintain the momentum on Sunday as well in order to end the first weekend on a good note.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, but the latter succumbed at the box office on day 1 itself. Manto could not earn even a crore on its first day.

Nonetheless, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will witness stiff competition in coming days as Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga is going to be released next Friday.