Fans of Salman Khan are waiting with bated breath to catch the glimpse of their favourite star. After his spectacular cameo on SRK-led Pathaan, Salman Khan is busy filming for Tiger 3 and is also busy promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan- Pooja Hedge starrer upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release this Eid. After releasing four songs, the makers have dropped yet another soulful and beautiful song titled Bathukamma today. However, unlike other songs, the song Bathukamma is an ode to the festival celebrated in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

What is the Bathukamma floral festival of Telangana?

Bathukamma is a celebration of the annual flower festival by women in Telangana for nine days. During the floral festival, women celebrate and worship Goddess Sati with exotic flowers of the region. The makers have beautifully incorporated the celebrations and colourful vibes associated with the floral festival.

The song features Pooja Hegde celebrating the Bathukamma festival with Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal.

Salman Khan who stole the show. The actor was seen in traditional Telegu attire he wore a mundu for the first time and paired it up with a grey shirt, sunglasses and shawl. Fans loved Salman Khan's look and were smitten by the rich culture and heritage that the actor decided to bring on-screen.

Fans are blown over by Salman Khan's performance

Pooja and Salman Khan's fans took to social media to express their admiration for the festival and song and most of them lauded Bhaijaan's look.

A user wrote, "I can't understand Telegu but i like d music n visuals of #Batukamma song,#PoojaHegde is a fantastic dancer n her face is so expressive n most lovable part of d song Megastar #SalmanKhan???? 's lungi look he is looking daam handsomely n Ravishing."

Another mentioned, "#SalmanKhan brings #Bathukamma Telangana's flower festival."

The third one wrote, "This is a beautiful song. Scintillating choreography, colour coordination & visuals are dazzling... It splendidly celebrates the diversity of Indian culture. The best melody from the #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan album.

The song has been sung by Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur & Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole. Composed by Ravi Basrur, the song has been penned by Kinnal Raj & Harini Ivaturi with Hindi lyrics added by Shabbir Ahmed and Ravi Basrur.

Difference!!!!

U don't have to feel uncomfortable while Watching Salman's movie with fam &this is the biggest reason I admire him.



The greatest Family entertainer ever

Love u bhai <3#bathukamma #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/BjNQpw8Zh0 — GOAT (@jessepinkkman__) March 31, 2023

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will release in theatres on April 21.

