Spectators may have gathered on Thursday for the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) to listen to President Donald Trump's speech of accepting the Republican nomination but his 14-year-old young son, Barron, did the talking for the night.

As the night kicked off at the White House, an unprecedented move that drew some criticism, some social media users couldn't help but notice just how tall the president's youngest son is.

The teen's height caught viewers by surprise when Barron joined his father and four other siblings – Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump – on stage. It was even more prominent, however, when Vice President Mike Pence was introduced. As the audience stood to applaud Pence, the teen, who was seated beside him, towered over practically everybody around him. As many pointed out, Pence didn't even reach Barron's shoulder level.

Barron's impressive height, which had first caught attention earlier this month, had many people flocking to Twitter to comment. Some even asked when the 14-year-old was going to be offered a basketball scholarship, while others could not resist from writing, "Barron Trump grows every inch with Trump's lies."

Trump's remarks at RNC... hard to digest

The remarks continued while Trump's remarks touched on a range of topics, from the economy to his administration's performance during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of Trump's most egregious false claims were directed at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In his scripted remarks, as cited by CNN, Trump suggested that Biden wants to take down the border wall, but the presidential nominee has specifically rejected that idea, saying that he will only stop further construction. Trump baselessly said that Biden's plan would eliminate borders, which it wouldn't.

Continuing with the fire hose of claims, Trump claimed he passed Veterans Choice, a law that Obama signed in 2014. Trump also touted a "record" 9 million jobs gained over the past three months, without mentioning the record 22 million job losses that preceded that.

In addition, Trump said further that the US has "developed a wide array of effective treatments, including a powerful anti-body treatment known as convalescent plasma that will save thousands of lives. Thanks to advances we have pioneered, the fatality rate has been reduced by 80 per cent since April," he said.

"The US has among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country in the world" he added.

But in reality, testing in the US has been less than successful and has never reached levels that satisfy public health experts. So much so that after getting off the ground slowly and late, Trump's own CDC director, Robert Redfield, admitted the US has missed almost 90 per cent of coronavirus cases with its testing efforts.

As for Trump's claims on developing new treatments, the US has not yet developed a single new treatment for coronavirus. The only treatments that have been shown to work against coronavirus are old treatments - the steroid dexamethasone, the existing drug Remdesivir, which has minimal benefits, blood thinners and convalescent plasma, which is a 100-year-old last-ditch treatment.