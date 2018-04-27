Top seed Rafael Nadal takes on Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan in the men's singles quarter-final of Barcelona Open 2018 on Friday, April 27.

When is the Barcelona Open quarter-final between Nadal and Klizan and how to watch it live in India

The Barcelona Open quarter-final match between Nadal and Klizan will not start before 2:30 pm local time, 6 pm IST and 1:30 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Barcelona Open quarter-final preview

The 10-time champion heads into the last-eight round of the ATP 500 tournament on the back of a straight-set win over compatriot Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-1, 6-3 in a 79-minute last-16 encounter Thursday.

The Spanish ace, winner of 16 Grand Slam titles, bossed his lower-ranked opponent winning nine consecutive games between 1-1 in the first set and 4-0 in the second. Garcia-Lopez, who progressed after his R16 opponent Kei Nishikori withdrew with an injury, fought back by breaking Nadal's serve but failed to maintain the pressure.

With Thursday's win, Nadal extended his Open Era record of consecutive sets won clay to 40. He now needs two more wins to complete 400 match victories on the red dirt, which has been his favorite surface over the years.

Nadal will star as the overwhelming favorite against Klizan, who has managed to defeat the world number one in their latest meeting (2014 China Open) on hard court. The Spaniard though has won their only meeting in clay — French Open 2013 second-round tie.

Nobody is unbeatable: Klizan

Nonetheless, Klizan will be heading into the quarter-final with a lot of confidence as he had outclassed former champion Novak Djokovic 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the second round. He eased past Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-4 in the R16 match Thursday.

Klizan, ranked 139 places below Nadal, faces an uphill task, especially after having spent more time on the court than his fancied opponent. However, the 28-year-old is confident of putting up a good show in the quarter-final.

"Nadal seems to be in a great form, but he is also human, nobody is unbeatable. He is a legend. Win or lose, to face him in a quarter-final is to feel proud," Klizan said, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

Barcelona Open global live stream and TV listings

US: Tennis Channel, UK: Sky Sports, South Africa: SuperSport, Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Bulgaria: Mtel, Canada: TSN, RDS.