Within minutes after joining mainstream politics, the former leader of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Talat Majid admitted that the destiny of the people of Jammu and Kashmir lies with India and it is high time to accept their reality to save the future of the younger generation.

Hailing from south Kashmir Pulwama district Talat Majid, a Rukn-e-Jamaat (member of Jamaat) before it was banned, joined the Apni Party headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari along with a large number of his supporters.

"During private conversations, all separatist leaders accept this reality that the future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir only lies with India but they lack the guts to tell this truth of the people", the ex-Jamaat leader said, adding, "In the prevailing geo-political situation it is a hard reality which every Kashmiri has to accept".

"We should accept the fact that our destiny is with India as looking at the world and the geopolitical scenario we have been living in delusion and now we should accept the reality and walk with India as our future lies with it only", he said.

Talat second separatist leader who joined this Apni Party in one month

Talat Majid is the second separatist leader who joined the Apni Party during the last month.

Exactly one month ago on September 12, former separatist leader Syed Muzaffar Rizvi had joined the Apni Party. He was appointed as vice president of the party.

Rizvi was the general secretary of Itehad-ul-Muslimeen headed by former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abbass Ansari.

Majid made it clear that his decision was not influenced by any pressure to be a part of a mainstream political party.

Those who joined the Apni Party along with Talat Majeed, included Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Wani, Shahzad-ul-Islam, Akhtar Majeed Dar, Dr Najeeb-ur-Rehman, Raja Ahtisham Alayi, Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, Lateef Ahmad Bhat, Imran Sidiq, Aijaz Ahmat Bhat, Mohammad Iqbal Hurrah, Younis Ahmad Dar, and others.

Those who reject terrorism are welcome in Apni Party: Bukhari

Reiterating his open invitation to one and all to join the Apni Party, its president, Altaf Bukhari, stated on Thursday that the party's doors are open to everyone who wishes to join, regardless of their past political affiliations and ideologies.

"Those who reject terrorism, hold faith in the nation's constitution, have not engaged in spreading drug menace, and earnestly aspire to contribute to the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir are welcome to join Apni Party", he said, adding "Our doors are wide open to all, irrespective of their past political ideologies and affiliations".

Jamaat-e-Islami banned in J&K in 2019

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by the Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Home Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.

In June 2022, the J&K government also banned several schools affiliated with FAT. The students studying in these schools were asked to immediately take admission to government-run schools.

The FAT is an affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) which is proscribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police accused FAT of gross illegalities, fraud, and encroachment of government lands.