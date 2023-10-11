Continuing the offensive against narco-terrorism, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Police arrested one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district and seized Rs 4.94 crores along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and one revolver.

According to Punjab Police, the arrested accused is Manjeet Singh, who is from the Nawanshahar area of Punjab but he had rented a place at Mullanpur Dakha for the past few months. Investigations were ongoing to establish the backward and forward linkages.

The Punjab Police have arrested 20,979 drug smugglers since July 5, 2022. The police have registered 15,434 FIRs of which 1,864 are related to commercial quantity. Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the huge quantity of cocaine recently recovered in Jammu.

Cocaine worth Rs Rs 300 crore was recovered from Ramban on October 1

Busting a narco-terror module the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 1 recovered 30 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 300 crore in the international market from a vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

As per reports, two Punjab residents were arrested following the recovery of one of the biggest narcotic haul this year from the Banihal area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

On October 1, Ramban police led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma intercepted one vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal coming from Kashmir towards Jammu and recovered about 30 kg cocaine, having an approximate value of Rs 300 crore in the international black market, and apprehended two persons.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Banihal police station and an investigation was set into motion.

The arrested narco-terrorists were identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara in Punjab.

While three kilograms of the narcotic was found hidden on the top of the vehicle, 27 kgs were recovered from their luggage.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir had arrested an interstate drug peddler from Punjab's Kathgarh after conducting a series of raids in different areas of Punjab for three successive days. Raids were conducted at Balchaur, Kathgarh, and Nawashahar areas of Punjab.

The arrested person identified as Bachittar Singh from village Jandi Kathgarh was "most wanted" by the Police Station ANTF Jammu under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.