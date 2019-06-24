Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker's trophies and personal souvenirs are put on auction from Monday, June 24, by a British firm named Wyles Hardy to partially clear of the debts of the bankrupt tennis legend. The former tennis star who was popularly known as 'Boom Boom' Becker for his devastating serves is auctioning 82 items which include medals, cups, photographs and watches. The sale will end on July 11, according to the firm's website.

The youngest player to win a Grand Slam - at the age of 17 - was declared bankrupt in 2017. In 2018, he was supposed to auction his trophies and souvenirs but he claimed to have a diplomatic status which stopped the sale.

According to the 51-year-old former world number one, he had been assigned by the President of the Central African Republic as a specialist for sports, culture and human welfare. But the Central African Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response said that the passport owned by Becker was fake. So, it did not work out and finally Becker auctioned his trophies on the market.

According to Mark Ford, one of the three trustees of Becker's bankruptcy estate, "The first attempt "attracted very substantial bids." But the sales will not be enough to cover his debts which amounts to millions of pounds.

The legendary tennis player who won 49 career titles is also working as a commentator to try and pay off his debts. The items that are to be auctioned include a replica of Challenger Cup that was awarded to the German tennis star after one of his wins at Wimbledon. Another trophy that features in the list is the replica of the Renshaw Cup, which he won after becoming the youngest player ever to win a Grand Slam. His Wimbledon finalist medal from the 1990's edition of the tournament and a replica of the US Open silver cup from 1989 are also up for bidding.