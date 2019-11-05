The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at over 169 locations across the nation with 35 bank fraud cases in connection with funds over Rs 7,000 crore, officials on Tuesday. A senior CBI official said the agency is conducting searches at around 169 places across the country, including in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nager Haveli.

The CBI official said the agency has registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds involving Rs 7,000 crore. The official, however, did not reveal the names of the banks or the accused involved in the case. This is not the first time the central probe agency has carried out such a massive search operation. It has carried out several similar searches in bank fraud cases in the last few months.

Pawan Hans Ltd Case

Previously, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against officials of state-run Pawan Hans Ltd, and 'unknown others' based on the complaint from the CVC for paying around Rs 1.85 crore to a forged bank account in Indonesia instead of a Russian firm fir repair of Mi-172 helicopter engines in 2016. Pawan Hans Ltd had signed a contract with Russia-based Klimov JSC for an overhaul of three TV 311 VM engines for Mi-172 helicopters on May 20, 2015, for around Rs 9 crore.

As per the contract, Pawan Hans Ltd was to pay 30 per cent as advance payment and the Russian firm had sent the invoice totaling Rs 1.85 crore as advance payment with bank details of JP Chase Morgan Bank, New York on June 19, 2015.