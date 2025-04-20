Bangladesh has requested Interpol to issue a red notice against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others in connection with a case alleging conspiracy to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, according to local media reports.

According to reports, the request was submitted by the Bangladesh Police Headquarters amid an ongoing investigation into charges of inciting civil war and plotting to unseat the transitional administration.

Leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor as confirming the development.

"These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings," he stated.

The red notice, once issued, would enable law enforcement agencies globally to locate and provisionally detain the accused individuals pending extradition or other legal actions.

"Interpol plays a key role in identifying the locations of fugitives residing abroad. Once the whereabouts of any absconding individual are confirmed, that information is relayed to Interpol," said Sagor, adding that the red notice request is currently being processed.

The Daily Star noted that the police undertake such procedures based on appeals from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies.

The Chief Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal had previously urged the police to seek Interpol's assistance for Hasina's arrest. That formal appeal was made in November last year.

Hasina, who is currently facing over 100 cases ranging from mass murder to corruption, fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year following a massive student-led movement that resulted in the collapse of her 16-year rule under the Awami League.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is reported to be residing in India since then.

Most of her former ministers and top party leaders have either been arrested or have fled the country in an attempt to evade trial on serious charges, including crimes against humanity.

While addressing the Awami League supporters online from India in February, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh accused the Yunus-led interim government of turning the nation into an alleged hub of "terrorism" and "lawlessness."

(With inputs from IANS)