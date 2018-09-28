After Sampath Raj, who was elected as mayor in 2017, Bengaluru will vote for its 52nd and female mayor.

The elections for the post of the mayor and deputy mayor of Bengaluru will be held on September 28.

This time, the post of the mayor is reserved for a woman. However, there is no such reservation for the post of the deputy mayor.

Here are the LIVE updates:

130 votes are needed to win the elections.

The BJP is at 123 seats, Congress, 106 and the JD(S) is trailin

The Deputy Mayor elections will be held after the Mayor elections.

The Congress is tied up with JD(U).

The Congress candidate is Gangambika Mallikarjun of Jayanagar ward in Chickpet constituency.

According to The New Indian Express, the BJP is the single largest party in the 198-member council with a 100 members.

The current mayor of Bengaluru is Sampath Raj of DJ Halli ward. He is the 51st mayor of the city.



