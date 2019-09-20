Director KV Anand's movie Bandobast starring Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa has received mixed review and ratings from the Telugu critics and audience.

Bandobast is the Telugu dubbed version of action thriller film Kaappaan and KV Anand has co-written the script and dialogues with Pattukkottai Prabakar. Allirajah Subaskaran has produced the movie under his banner Lyca Productions. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.46 hours.

Bandobast movie story: The film is about two people Prime Minister Chandrakant Varma (Mohan Lal), who is a sincere politician and first-rank SPG (Special Protection group) Officer Ravi Kishore (Suriya). Ravi helps the PM in all his coveted operation and becomes close to him. How Ravi finds out the culprits forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Bandobast deals with the routine subject with some mass elements. The first half of the film is engaging and entertaining. But things go wrong post the interval and the second half suffers from slow-paced narration, say the Telugu critics and audience.

Performance: Suriya has done a good job and he steals the show with his performance in the action and the emotional sequences. Mohanlal is the biggest asset of the film, as he has given new depth and dimension to his role. Sayyesha Saigal's chemistry with Suriya is good and one of the attractions. Arya, Boman Irani and Samudrakani have done justice to their roles, say the critics and viewers.

Bandobast movie review and ratings: We bring you Telugu critics and audience's verdict on the film shared on movie portals and Twitter. Scroll down to see the same.

123Telugu Rating: 2.75

Bandobast is a political action drama which works strictly in parts. The political angle, action thrills, and performances from Suriya and Mohan Lal are a major boost to the film. But the lengthy runtime, too many cinematic liberties, and boring romantic episodes sidetrack the film and make it a below-average watch this weekend. Watch it only for the action and thrills.

#Bandobast / #Kaappaan : Intermission - Very Average first half. Some good moments & equally boring episodes. Hoping for a better 2nd half ! #Bandobast is a below average film. 2nd half was better but the narration was very inconsistent. Worst BGM & songs by @Jharrisjayaraj ,in fact the BGM has killed many potential scenes. @Suriya_offl sir was terrific as always but not the film.

#Bandobast Excellent 1st half with Racy screenplay , twists, importance about farmin, dialogues About terrorism and nationalism Kick-Ass BGM But love track and songs Below Average 2nd half - Flat narration, predictable twists and scenes Whereas action episodes #Suriya once again steals the show with his powerpacked performance. His variations and the way he showcased his emotions ♥ #mohanlal is another biggest asset of the movie Exceptional performance by him as PM of India His powerful dialogues,Screen presence #Bandobast

Engaging First Half Suriya - KV Anand Combo #Bandobast

Superb 1st half Average 2nd half Train fight Action scenes super #Bandobast

#Bandobast superb movie 1st half 2nd half @Suriya_offl overall 4/5 review

#Bandobast first half Boring.. Intervel episode ok.. #Bandobast second half Baganeundi.. Total ga Avg movie..

#Bandobast Just An Average Fare With Flat Narration. Thuppakki Range Elevations ivvochu aah script ki, But okka High Moment kuda ledhu. Being a @Suriya_offl fan, Disappointed Again movie ni sanka naakinchina ganatha ee erripuk @Jharrisjayaraj gaadidhi worst songs and bgm

