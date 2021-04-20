Inadvertent crossings across the Line of Control by locals on either side of it have been an occurrence due to rugged terrain. In one such crossing, a youth from Bandipora named Mohammed Sayeed Mohinuddin belonging to Gurez in forward areas of Bandipora, crossed into forward areas of Pakistan's illegally occupied Kashmir in September last year.

Proactive coordination by Indian authorities has enabled the repatriation of the young man on April 20 at Tithwal Crossing Bridge. At around 11:55 a.m. the Sayeed, aged 18 years, was taken over from Pakistan authorities at Tithwal crossing Bridge amidst the emotional backdrop of the boy's joyous brother.

Strict overwatch on LoC

Interaction with the locals of Tithwal revealed that there has been a marked decrease in the inadvertent crossings over a period of time due to strict vigil on the Line of control. The locals also added that it is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their children do not go astray and put their lives at risk by venturing into hostile areas.

That way Tithwal Crossing Bridge located on the Kishanganga river has been acting as a point of peace between the two sides. It would be pertinent to highlight that the site is visited by lots of people from both sides and is emerging as a tourist site especially after the recently agreed ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The peace and tranquility as a result of the agreement is being appreciated by the civil population on both sides of the LoC.