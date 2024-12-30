Alia Bhatt and Vasan Bala collaborated together for Jigra. The film based on sibling bond failed to create magic at the box office. The two even got into a controversy when Vasan revealed how Karan Johar had sent the unfinished script to Alia Bhatt asking her to get onboard. Vasan's statement was misconstrued and once the film released, he was bombarded with negative comments.

However, moving past the controversy, the director has now said in an interview that once a director works with Alia Bhatt, he gets spoiled. The Jigra director added how a director is spoilt while working with the National Award winner and would find difficult or adjust with other celebs.

Why directors get spoiled working with Alia

"I think every director who I love should get an opportunity to work with Alia Bhatt. They will be spoiled and then unki agli film mein band bajegi," Bala told Mashable. He further told the website how the actress has no entourage and she is always ready.

What sets Alia apart

"She has no entourage, nothing, she is always ready. Sometimes, I didn't even have to communicate how I wanted a scene; a gesture from my end would be enough for her to understand what I needed in that shot," she further said.

Vasan also spoke about bringing in a more fun and relaxed environment on the sets on some days on the sets. "Usually, sets are funny, but this film lacked humour, so the environment on the set used to remain quite serious. This one day, we had a lighter day, and we were just chit-chatting and laughing," he added.