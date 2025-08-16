A wave of grief has swept over Banagarh village in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's R.S. Pura sub-division after eight members of a single family went missing in the aftermath of the devastating cloudburst in Chositi, Kishtwar.

The serene settlement of Banagarh now echoes with silence and sorrow, as villagers cling to hope—praying for a miracle—even as the chances of survival for the missing appear increasingly bleak.

"Over 52 hours have passed since the cloudburst. There is still no information about the missing members of Vijay Kumar's family, but we are still hoping against hope," said Rajinder Mehra, a local resident of Banagarh.

What was once a courtyard filled with laughter and life now stands desolate, as if mourning the souls it once embraced. Banagarh is no longer just a village—it has become a grieving family, bound together by shared pain and unimaginable loss.

"Everything is gone…"

Narrating his tale of grief, Vijay Kumar said he, along with 15 members of his family, had gone on a pilgrimage to Machail Mata in the Paddar area of Kishtwar.

"Eight members of our group were walking ahead of the other seven. Those who were in front got trapped in the flash flood that followed the cloudburst," said Vijay Kumar, adding, "I never imagined this journey would end in tragedy. In mere moments, a torrent of icy boulders and wooden debris tore through their path, erasing the world we knew."

Locals say Vijay, barely conscious and trembling, kept murmuring through his tears,

"I've lost everything… my mother, my children, my home… all buried under rubble."

Doctors have confirmed that Vijay is in deep psychological shock and remains under continuous medical supervision.

The missing persons include Jeeto Devi, Mamta Devi, Anisha Mehra, Arshal Mehra, Jimmy Kumari, Rehu, and Ritik—all of them loved and cherished members of the close-knit Banagarh community.

A Village in Mourning

Banagarh is cloaked in a heavy silence. Every home has been touched by this tragedy—as kin, as neighbours, or as friends. The once-vibrant voices of the missing now echo only in memory, leaving behind a void that words cannot fill.

Village lanes are lined with quiet grief. Women sit on the ground, heads covered, whispering prayers through their tears. Children, sensing the stillness, keep close to their mothers. It is a sorrow that has seeped into the soil.

Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Harsh Conditions

Rescue operations are underway, but treacherous terrain, thick debris, and relentless weather are posing enormous challenges. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and local police are doing all they can, but with each passing hour, the weight of desperation grows heavier on the shoulders of the affected families.

Villagers are pleading for immediate compensation, rehabilitation, and psychological support. Their grief is no longer just emotional—it has become a fight for survival.

Today, Banagarh's greatest hope is a miracle—that somewhere beneath the rubble, a heartbeat still lingers. But as time slips away, even that fragile hope begins to fade.