Ban on Chardham Yatra lifted by Uttarakhand HC; Devotees allowed but asked to comply with Covid guidelines

The Uttarakhand High Court has lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra. On Thursday, during the hearing, the High Court has withdrawn the June 28 decision of ban on travel. However, the court has also ordered to start the Chardham Yatra following the Covid-19 guidelines.

The High Court has earlier banned the Yatra amidst Covid. Recently, the state government had requested the court to reconsider its decision. In this regard, today's ordered was given by Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma. In addition to the state government, local businesspeople and dealers had written to the HC with the same request.

The division bench of the Chief Justice has allowed 1200 devotees or yatris in Badrinath Dham, 800 in Kedarnath Dham, 600 in Gangotri, and 400 in Yamunotri Dham. Moreover, the court has also asked every devotee or traveler to carry a Covid negative report and a certificate of two vaccines.

Further, the High Court in its order has asked to deploy the police force as per requirement during Chardham Yatra to be held in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts. Apart from this, devotees will not be able to take a dip in the holy river.

Financial loss due to ban

It is to be noted that due to the ban on the Char Dham Yatra, local businesses suffered heavy financial losses. The locals had argued that the employment of lakhs of people has been linked to the Chardham Yatra.

Lakhs of people on the yatra routes are upset due to the non-start of the yatra, they have a livelihood crisis. The priests had demanded from the government that the Chardham Yatra should be started after strong lobbying in the High Court.