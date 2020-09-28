Amid a day-long Karnataka Bandh (statewide shutdown) called by several farmers and pro-Kannada organisations against the passage of agriculture-related Bills in Parliament, Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the Karnataka CM to 'ban' & 'banish' the anti farmer-labourer mindset.

Surjewala said, "Dear B.S.Yediyurappa ji, Instead of banning the Farmer's #Karnataka Bandh, 'ban' & 'banish' the anti farmer-labourer mindset. Withdraw the law & apologise for the blatant sell out by BJP on Land Reforms Bill. Repeal the draconian amendments to APMC Act This is ur litmus test!

The Bandh call given by these organisations were executed in large parts of Karnataka except in districts like Mangaluru and Udupi, where the Sangh Parivar allied groups wields iron-like grip.

Both opposition parties Congress & JD(S) extended their support to Bandh call

Both opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have extended their support to the Bandh call given by these organisations and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee was even participating in the Bandh by organising a protest in front of its state headquarters.

Govt pro-farmers, no scope for agitation: CM Yediyurappa

While farmer organisations take to the streets in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assured his government was pro-farmers saying there was no ''scope'' for the agitation when the Government itself is pro-farmers.

Assuring that the people can carry on with their day-to- day activities normally without any fear, Revenue Minister R Ashoka warned against any move to forcefully enforce the bandh or indulge in incidents like stone-pelting.

Govt offices, banks, post offices will remain open

While some shops and establishments are not likely to operate depending on the situation; government offices, banks, post offices will remain open, along with all essential services and supplies.

In a strong bid to discourage the state-wide shutdown, the Karnataka government had directed major transport corporations to keep open its operations, but in some districts like Belagavi, Dharwad where farmers and pro-Kannada activists hold sway seized bus stations not allowing movement of the vehicles.

Bengaluru city police commissioner, Kamal Panth through his Twitter asserted that the police had taken all measures and it will act tough on those who try to impose forced Bandh in the city.