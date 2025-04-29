Popular comedian Abhishek Upamanyu, known for his tongue-in-cheek humour, sarcasm, and unfiltered one-liners, found himself in hot water after a recent social media incident.

While the comedian is known to voice his opinions online, this time it backfired. Abhishek has since deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account and maintained radio silence on the controversy.

The uproar began after internet personality Abhijit Iyer Mitra posted an abusive comment targeting Pakistani women in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. A Pakistani X user responded to the post, writing, "Zero class. Abuse is not equal to humour. The whole world sees your country as a hub of rapists—and rightfully so. This is considered 'funny' by the average Indian. You people deserve the racism you're facing in the West." (sic)

What triggered widespread backlash was Abhishek's response to this comment—he simply replied, "Yup."

This one-word response was perceived as support for the derogatory remarks against Indians, prompting heavy criticism. The outrage eventually led to him deactivating his X account.

One post read, "Wtf Abhishek.."

Another wrote, "Upmanyu !!! Ashamed to ever think your were good", with another adding, "Twitter didn't spare Abhishek Upmanyu because he chose to stand with a Pakistani handle that insults Indians".

The third one said, "Abhishek upmanyu is funny lol," one wrote, and one shared, "Well Abhishek Upmanyu deserved that".

"He has proven to be a disgusting person in this tragic time, good that he has deleted it," wrote one social media user.

"Omg what happened to Abhishek upmanyu account?" another shared, with one writing,

Though his X account is gone, Abhishek's Instagram and YouTube pages remain active. Many netizens have now taken to his Instagram to mock and criticise him in the comments.

A user wrote, "This was unexpected Abhishek. Very shameful from you. It is better to speak from both sides instead of being a one sided Dalla.."

Another mentioned, "Disappointed, not at all expected from you.."

The third one said, "Samay didn't deserve it , but u do.."

Meanwhile, the Indian entertainment industry is under pressure to cut all professional ties with Pakistani artists following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In response, a formal ban has been imposed on Pakistani actors working or performing in India.

Reports suggest that Fawad Khan's anticipated Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulal has now been shelved and will not see a release.