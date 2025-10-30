Baloch human rights body terms jail trial of its leaders, activists 'political revenge'

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) slammed the jail trial of its leaders and activists in Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), describing it as political revenge under the guise of legal cover.

The remarks came after the arguments were presented in ATC on Wednesday over bail applications filed in the cases of arrested BYC central organiser, Mahrang Baloch, along with central leaders Bebarg Baloch and Sibgatullah Shah Ji, and activists Beebow Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch.

According to the BYC, the arguments were heard on nine FIRs during the hearing, and the court, after noting key points, reserved its decision until November 6.

The rights body stated that the human rights defenders have been in custody for the past seven months, and for the first three months, they were "illegally" detained under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO)

Subsequently, it said, "false cases and fabricated FIRs" were registered against them to ensure their continuous detention.

The BYC termed the process not only a "violation of basic human rights but also a clear example of political revenge and state oppression".

"By registering minor political cases in the Anti-Terrorism Court, legal requirements are being trampled upon. Such actions aim to suppress dissenting political voices and crush the democratic struggle of the Baloch people through force and violence. While various delaying tactics are being used in the case—sometimes through remands, sometimes due to the absence of a judge, and now by holding trials inside the jail—these are attempts to unnecessarily prolong the cases," the BYC stated.

Asserting that it has consistently raised its voice against all forms of oppression, injustice, and enforced disappearances, the BYC said it will continue to highlight the severe human rights violations in Balochistan before the world.

It further pledged to confront every form of oppression through democratic and political means, while exposing Pakistan's constitutional violations to the world.

