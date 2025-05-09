Baloch diaspora exposes 'terror state' Pakistan, backs India's Operation Sindoor

Several prominent Baloch leaders and writers, including Mir Yar Baloch, have slammed Pakistan for operating terror factories and unleashing mayhem on neighbouring countries, especially India.

In a message to the international community on Friday, Mir Yar Baloch asserted that the Pakistani army has opened many terror franchises which have bled India by attacking the country's Parliament, hotels, passenger airplanes and tourist destinations like Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India being a civilized and peaceful country and guardian of human dignity, human rights reserves the right to defend her people. In a retaliation to Pakistan's barbaric Pahalgam terror attacks, India is carrying out targetted attacks inside Pakistan where the ISI's national assets of extremist groups are dwelling, receiving training, operating under the supervision and full support of its military and deep states," Mir Yar Baloch stated.

"Today it is the moral obligation of the entire world to firmly stand with India and acknowledge the courageous decision of the Indian government which has the full mandate of its 1.4 billion Indian and overwhelming endorsement and backing of two of the houses," Mir further added.

Emphasising that India is doing absolutely what is appropriate for a durable peace and tranquility, Mir called on the global community to join India's Operation Sindoor to give justice to those widows and innocent people who lost their loved ones.

"Dear world, India is not alone, the Baloch, Pashtun, Sindh and Kashmiri people who are also the prime victims of Pakistan's fundamentalist army for last more than seven decades, are appreciating India's precise air and drone strikes against Pakistan's terror infrastructure and facilitators of terror groups," he stated.

Tara Chand, former Cabinet Minister in the Government of Balochistan and the President of Baloch American Congress, also extended his support to India in its retaliatory actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"Dear Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi, I want to express my support for the recent actions taken against terrorism by entering Pakistan. However, it is important to acknowledge that Pakistan has harboured many such terrorists. Until the situation in Balochistan, which is crucial to Pakistan's stability, is addressed, Pakistan will continue to pose challenges for India," Chand posted on X.

"It is time to consider a strategic approach to the freedom of Balochistan, similar to how Indira Gandhi played a pivotal role in the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Currently, the people of Balochistan stand in solidarity with the people of India," he added.

The remarks came after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack, which left 26 innocent civilians dead.

Hostilities between India and Pakistan have intensified after Pakistan's military attempted to hit civilian infrastructure and military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and some other locations with missiles and drones, all of which were neutralised by Indian armed forces.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Pakistan, Baloch activists also exposed how Pakistan demands human rights for terrorists while denying the same to Baloch, Pashtuns, and Sindhis.

"The image of a state grieving for dead terrorists while Baloch mothers search for missing sons is a painful contradiction. It exposes a brutal truth — this nation values the lives of terrorists over its own oppressed people. A nation that sheds tears for dead terrorists but stays silent on the innocent lives lost in Balochistan is a nation that has lost its humanity," said a Baloch activist.

(With inputs from IANS)