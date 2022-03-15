If the ongoing buzz among the Telugu industry folks is to be believed, Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to play a prominent role in Rajamouli's next film starring Mahesh Babu.

What is being mentioned as 'an extended cameo' will probably have the 'Akhanda' actor on board for a run-time of over 30-40 minutes, the reports suggest.

After these reports emerged, the anticipation around Rajamouli's next venture has been amplified. Though there is no official confirmation on the same yet, industry people believe that the makers will come up with an announcement after the movie gets a formal launch.

Balakrishna's upcoming movies:

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has been busily shooting for his celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable: With NBK', is currently shooting for his upcoming commercial drama #NBK107 under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. The Akhanda actor will also be seen in a couple of more movies.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies:

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, awaits the release of his upcoming commercial drama 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', while he also has a movie under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.

Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's collaboration:

Mahesh Babu, who spilled the beans on his big-ticket movie with Rajamouli earlier, has kept the other details regarding his collaboration with the RRR director under the wraps.

K.L. Narayana will produce the big-budget project, while the sources believe that the makers are currently working on the script. Also, the movie will have an ensemble of cast, who will essay the most interesting roles.