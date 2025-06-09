One of the top Telugu producers Dil Raju is likely to join hands with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a high-voltage entertainer soon and the development has been awaited for a long time. And now, the latest we hear is that talks of a reunion have again been reignited with director Haneef Adeni —known for the upcoming Marco — being pitched in as the man to helm this exciting new project.

Dil Raju seems to have been in touch with Balakrishna for a while now and is finally pushing ahead after seeing Haneef Adeni's work. The producer had paid Haneef a hefty remuneration as an advance last year locking him up for the next film. As per an article published in Telugu 360, Haneef recently narrated an interesting script to the actor and they are currently in the discussion stages.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is busy working for Akhanda 2, the sequel to the super hit entertainer he made with Boyapati Srinu. The film is the last schedule and is slated for release later this year. After this, Balakrishna will change his track for his next film – a mass action entertainer with Gopichand Malineni, to be formally announced very soon.

If the talks result in the project materialising, it will be a fresh combination for Balayya and also a good addition to Dil Raju's production chart. The actor's fans would love to see some official confirmation on this one as to whether this action-hero and mass-hero could come together with a fresh new direction.