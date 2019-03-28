Nandamuri Balakrishna, known for his aggressive behavior from slapping his own fan to attacking movie producers in the past, this time turned violent at a video journalist, manhandling him in the public, that too during the election campaign.

A video of Balakrishna manhandling a journalist and threatening him of murder is now doing rounds on social media. Balakrishna was participating in the TDP election campaign at Hindupur Assembly constituency where the incident took place on Wednesday, March 27.

In the video, the angry star is seen shooing away the journalist saying, "Are our lives in your hands?"

After hitting the MojoT video journalist, Balakrishna is also heard saying, "I know how to bomb. I even know who to stab with a knife."

This is not the first time that Nandamuri Balakrishna has shown his anger in the public. As the elections heat is high, this kind of acts might bring huge negativity around the elections.

Later, the angry star came up with an apology officially. In the apology note, Balakrishna has mentioned that he mistook the journalist to be a trespasser.

"I felt like the person is being a problem to the little kids who were there. That is why I felt insecure. I apologize", Balakrishna stated.