Bala, who was unceremoniously ousted from Dhruv's Varma, seems to be ready to put the bad experience behind him and move on to his next project. The National Award-winning filmmaker is set to work with his good friend and actor, Suriya.

Speculations are rife that Suriya and Bala are in talks for a movie and there is a possibility of their collaboration after the actor wraps up his current commitments.

It has to be noted that Bala had given a major break for Suriya in his Nandha and cast him in a key role in Pithamagan. Trusting his abilities, the actor is believed to be joining hands with the filmmaker.

Currently, Suriya is busy with Selvaraghavan's NGK, a political thriller. The film has Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi playing the female leads with Bala Singh, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ponvannan and others in the supporting cast.

NGK was supposed to be released last Diwali, but the film got delayed after the director fell ill. It will now hit the screens on 31 May.

After NGK, Suriya will move on to Sudha Kongara's Captain Gopinath's biopic. The shooting will commence later this year.

On the other hand, Bala was removed as the director from Varma, a remake of Telugu blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy. The production house, E4 Entertainment, was not happy with the final output of the movie. Hence, he was fired from the project.

Now, the project will be shot, afresh.