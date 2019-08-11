Bakra Eid, Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha is round the corner and many households across the world are preparing for this holy day with sumptuous feats. This day marks the end of Hajj, a holy pilgrimage to Mecca which every Muslim is expected to go on at least once in their lives.

On Bakrid, It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God to sacrifice what is the most precious to him and without a thought, he got ready to sacrifice his only son. Just as he was about to act on his promise, God sent angel Jibra'il, who switched his son for a goat.

To honour the sacrifice Ibrahim was so ready to commit, Muslim households sacrifice a goat on this day and divide it into three parts. One part goes to friends and neighbours, one goes to the poor and the other is feasted upon by the family members.

Here are some wishes and quotes you can share with your loved one on this holy day via WhatsApp, post on Facebook or print out into a card.

"Neither the flesh nor the blood (of the sacrificed animal) reaches Allah;It is your piety that reaches Him " - The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise.

I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for all your obstacles to vanish soon. Happy Eid to you and your family!

Wish that your sacrifices are accepted and the Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!

"He knows what is within the heavens and earth and knows what you conceal and what you declare. And Allah (SWT) is Knowing of that within the breasts " - The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you loads of joy and may all your wishes come true Wish you and your family a happy Eid-al-Adha.

Today is the day to pray, love, smile, and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your every pore. Eid Mubarak, my friend.

When I can't reach out people close to my heart, I always remember them in my duas. May Allah's blessings always shower on you. Eid Mubarak!

May you be surrounded by family and friends this Eid. Allah is there for everyone. Eid Mubarak!