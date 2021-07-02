An artist who was part of the pop song 'Enjoy Enjaami' composed by Santhosh Narayanan passed away on Friday, 2 July. The news of the untimely death of Bakiyamma 'Paati' (granny) is announced by Arivu and Dhee on their social media pages.

Arivu's Condolence

Arivu wrote, "Bakiyamma You have sung your heart out for so many lost lives. Now i am at loss for words for your untimely loss. Artist may die but her art will remain in our hearts forever. You are such an inspiration for me. We are grateful for your powerful performance at #roots #opparishow #therukural #vaanam #margaliyilmakkalisai and #enjoyenjaami Rest in power [sic]"

Dhee too mourned the death of the supporting artiste with the post, "An amazing soul and artist.Rest in peace Bakiyamma paati."

Rare Video

Arivu has also shared a video of Bakiyamma to give a glimpse of her singing skills. He added, "Bakyam ammal sings Oppari This video of Baykam Ammal was shot by @sathyatamizharasan . Missing both of them precious souls today. She was a great artist, sathya had most respect on the artists who are our roots. Bakyam ammal was a voice of this land. She was a star on stage. Now she is one on sky✊. Sathya & Bakyam ammal can never be forgotten. Love you and miss you. [sic]"

Enjoy Enjaami features Dhee and Arivu, who has also penned the number. Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music and recorded it under the music label Maajja, an independent platform launched by Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman.

The rap song was released on 7 March and amassed over 277 million views on YouTube. It has also garnered over 15 million streams on Spotify.

It deals around civilizations and pays homage to Tamil culture and people.