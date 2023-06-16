A clash ensued between the police and Bajrang Dal activists who were vehemently protesting the late-night pub culture in Indore, resulting in lathi-charge. The confrontation, which occurred during the late hours of Thursday night, left many injured on both sides.

The police reported that a gathering of right-wing Bajrang Dal activists had congregated at Palasia Chowk, determined to voice their discontent with the city's pub culture. Their demonstration escalated as they blocked the road, urging authorities to take action against these establishments.

As the police arrived at the scene and appealed to the protesters to allow the flow of traffic, tensions escalated, leading to a heated exchange between the activists and law enforcement officials.

The verbal altercation swiftly spiraled into a violent encounter, with the police resorting to lathi charges against the protesters. Disturbing videos capturing the assault by the police on the demonstrators quickly began circulating on social media.

A senior police official revealed that when the protesters were requested to disperse, their response grew increasingly aggressive, resulting in injuries to several police personnel during the scuffle.

"We are currently investigating the matter and will take appropriate action accordingly," stated the official. Reportedly, the Bajrang Dal activists had obtained permission for their protest.

Bajrang Dal, considered to be the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Founded in 1984 with the objective of promoting and preserving Hindu culture and traditions, it has been involved in various activities such as moral policing, opposing religious conversions, and cow protection.

Over the years, Bajrang Dal has come under scanner for its moral policing and vigilantism, targeting interfaith couples, and carrying out attacks on minorities which prompted calls for its ban by the Congress leaders in Karnataka recently after the elections.