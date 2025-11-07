Bajaj Auto reports 23.7% surge in Q2 profit amidst export boost

On November 7, Indian automaker Bajaj Auto announced a 23.7% surge in second-quarter profit, driven by a spike in motorcycle exports amidst slowing domestic demand. The company's profit for the quarter ended September 30 climbed to 24.8 billion rupees ($282.15 million) from 20.05 billion rupees in the previous year, underscoring its resilience in the face of challenging market conditions. As India's top auto exporter, Bajaj Auto leveraged robust international demand to counterbalance sluggish local sales, with a noteworthy uptick in its premium KTM bike segment that gained momentum in the prior quarter.

In the quarter ending September, overall two-wheeler exports from India soared 25% year-over-year, with Bajaj Auto's exports specifically rising by 19.2%. The company's comprehensive sales, encompassing both two- and three-wheelers, experienced a healthy 5.9% growth, underscoring its diversified market strategy. Notably, over 40% of Bajaj's sales volumes originate from its exports, highlighting the pivotal role played by overseas markets in its business operations.

Bajaj Auto's commitment to international expansion is evidenced by its stellar performance in regions like Latin America, where it notched up its highest motorcycle sales. Models like 'Pulsar' and 'Dominar' have emerged as crowd favorites in countries such as Nigeria, Brazil, and Vietnam, cementing the company's global footprint. Despite a 4.6% decline in domestic motorcycle sales – an improvement from the preceding quarter's 8% dip – Bajaj Auto remains optimistic about its long-term growth trajectory, evidenced by its sustained profitability amid market headwinds.

During the quarter under review, the company witnessed a notable 13.7% uptick in total revenue from operations, reaching 149.22 billion rupees, showcasing its robust financial performance. Bajaj Auto's success in navigating the intricate dynamics of the auto industry, balancing domestic and international sales channels, is reflected in its consistent revenue growth and profitability metrics. With every challenge, the company seems to carve out new opportunities, positioning itself as a formidable player in the global automotive landscape.

In conclusion, Bajaj Auto's latest financial results underscore its ability to adapt to evolving market conditions, leveraging its core strengths to drive sustainable growth. As it continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and customer preferences, both locally and globally. By maintaining a delicate balance between domestic and overseas markets, Bajaj Auto exemplifies resilience and agility in a rapidly changing automotive landscape, reinforcing its status as a leading player in the industry.