Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder, on Sunday, April 12 urged people to pray on the occasion of Baisakhi on Monday at their homes for the state's victory over Covid-19.

In a message, the Chief Minister said this was a different Baisakhi in view of the coronavirus pandemic because of which people could not go out to celebrate the festival with traditional fervour in large congregations.

'Let us pray to Wahe Guru to keep us safe'

It was necessary for all to stay at home in this difficult time and observe the occasion with prayers for Covid-19's elimination from the state, he said. "Let us pray to Wahe Guru to keep us, and our Punjab, in the Charhdi Kala, to keep us safe and happy always," said the Chief Minister and added, even the Akal Takht and the SGPC had urged people not to gather outside to celebrate Baisakhi this year.

[Live] My message to the people of Punjab for the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. Let's celebrate Vaisakhi in our homes and do an Ardas at 11 AM tomorrow for the good health and safety of all. #VaisakhiAtHome https://t.co/ipWQOknNjP — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

Expressing the hope and confidence that Punjab would defeat the pandemic, Singh appealed people to do their duty as lakhs of frontline warriors to keep them safe and protected. He thanked doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, other health and sanitation workers, the police, the revenue staff, the religious organisations, the NGOs and everyone else engaged in the Covid-19 battle, putting their own lives on the line.