Amid unconfirmed speculation about the nationwide lockdown due to end on April 14, Punjab became the second Indian state to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 1. Punjab cabinet today unanimously approved the extension of the lockdown till May 1, 2020.

"Given the seriousness of the situation arising out of Covid-19, the Cabinet has decided to extend lockdown and curfew till 1st May. These are difficult times and I appeal to all to Stay Home Stay Safe and strictly observe health safeguards as you have done so far, for which I am thankful," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, no new Covid-19 cases were reported as of 8:00 am on April 10 in Punjab, which brings the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 101. Out of the total people infected, four have recovered and 8 have passed away.

Amrinder Singh said that 651 people have come to the state from the Tablighi Jamaat's congregations in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in India. Out of which, 636 have been traced and 15 remain untraced.

Get latest updates on Covid-19 here

Lockdown extension on cards?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of all states on Saturday (April 11) regarding the extension of lockdown.

Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown till April 30

On Thursday (April 9), Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the extension of lockdown till April 30 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "During ongoing lockdown period amid COVID-19 crisis, your discipline and sacrifice has provided us the strength to fight Covid-19. We have decided to extend the lockdown period in Odisha till April 30th," the Odisha CM stated.

Even, Telangana CM suggested extension of lockdown

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has also suggested the extension of the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.