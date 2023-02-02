Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has always been in the news for many reasons. King Khan's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are quite popular with millennials, they garner a huge fan following. The Gen Z star kids are paparazzi's favourite as he is often papped in and around the city.

Recently, Aryan Khan stepped out for a screening of a film in Mumbai. The paparazzi wanted the star kid to pose and smile for the camera, however, Aryan didn't do so and walked with a straight face toward his car. The video of Aryan Khan giving the cold shoulder to the photogs has gone viral.

Aryan Khan gives a cold shoulder to paparazzi

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aryan looked dapper sporting a blue tee with a pair of denim. While Aryan came out of the screening, a group of paparazzi stationed at the venue, tried their best to click Aryan's shots, however, Aryan royally ignored the photogs and walked straight towards his car.

A paparazzi was heard complaining to Aryan, "Aryan sir, aap bahut ignore karte ho (Aryan sir, you ignore us a lot).

Upon seeing the video, netizens slammed Aryan Khan for having attitude and giving a cold shoulder to the paparazzi, while some of them came out in support of Aryan Khan and said that the star kid has all the right not to get himself clicked.

A user wrote, "But I think it's also okay if he doesn't want to be photographed. We all have our right to remain silent, don't we? Just a thought :)"

Another user mentioned, "Pehle kuch ban ja phir attitude dikha." (Be something once then show attitude).

The third one said, "SRK se bhi zyada attitude main rehta hai yeh aesa lagta h isine SRK ko janam diya hai na ki SRK ne isko." (He always throws attitude, looks like he has given birth to SRK and not vice versa).

Take a look at the comments

Professional front

SRK's younger child Suhana Khan will soon begin her acting career with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film The Archies, alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Aryan completed writing his first script last month of an upcoming project which will be backed by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. He captioned the post, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action." His father, Shah Rukh Khan, who is his biggest cheerleader commented, "Wow... thinking... believing... dreaming done, now onto dare ... wish you the best for the first one. It's always special." Not only this, mom Gauri Khan too had commented on the post. "Can't wait to watch," she penned.