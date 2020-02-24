The clashes erupted on Sunday evening, February 23 when demonstrators tried to storm al-Khalani Square in downtown Baghdad, prompting the security forces to use tear gas, smoke canisters and fire bullets in the air to disperse dozens of protesters, who threw stones and water bottles on the troops, the official told Xinhua news agency.

The clashes resulted in killing one protester and wounding and suffocating of 15 protesters, while several security members were also wounded in the clashes, the official said.

Mass anti-government demonstrations have been taking place in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since October 2019, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services and more job opportunities.

Iraq clashes

Iraq is facing an extraordinary domestic crisis, with nearly 500 people killed since Oct. 1. Protesters are demanding the ouster of what they see as a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference, mainly by Iran and the United States.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Protesters continue to occupy central Tahrir square and adjacent Jumhuriyah bridge, which leads to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government.

Thousands of Iraqis, mostly young people, took to the streets to decry government corruption, poor services and unemployment. After the strike, Iraqi lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government and oust US troops.

Allawi was elected Prime Minister-designate February 1 after months of negotiations between rival blocs. He is set to present a Cabinet for parliament's approval Wednesday.