Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be one of the stars who will announce the winners of the BAFTA from London. Till now, the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has won two prizes on the first night of the event.

The BAFTA award ceremony has been split over two days for the first time in the history of the award show. On Saturday, the technical prizes had been announced. The main awards will be presented on Sunday, which includes Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film among others.

Adarsh Gourav, Riz Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby and Daniel Kaluuya are among the stars up for acting awards. Both halves of the ceremony are being presented from the Royal Albert Hall, but winners are appearing virtually.

The winners from the first night:

Casting - Rocks

Costume design - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Make-up and hair - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Production design - Mank

Sound - Sound of Metal

Special visual effects - Tenet

British short film - The Present

British short animation - The Owl and the Pussycat

The winners and nominees in full

Noel Clarke - the Kidulthood, Bulletproof and Doctor Who actor - was also presented with the outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Katherine Middleton were expected to attend the event, however, after the death of Prince Philips, both of them cancelled attending the award show. Host Clara Amfo paid tribute to Prince Philip, who was Bafta's first president from 1959-66.

On Sunday, the prizes for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Animated Feature, Best Actor, Best Actress will be handed out.