The World War drama, '1917', swept the BAFTA Awards 2020 with a total of seven awards including best film and director.
As anticipated, Joker won three awards including lead actor Joaquin Phoenix, whose speech on diversity and 'systemic racism' earned him praised from all quarters. Hildur Guðnadóttir also won for Original Score and Shayna Markowitz for Casting, the latter a new award this year, as per The Hollywood Reporter
Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson both earned double nominations but went home empty-handed.
The BAFTA awards took place a week before the 2020 Oscars.
Here is the full list of winners
Best Film
1917
Best Director
Sam Mendes ("1917")
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley ("Wild Rose")
Leading Actor
Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt ("Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood")
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit")
Original Screenplay
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite ("Bait")
Original Score
Hildur Guđnadóttir ("Joker")
Cinematography
Roger Deakins ("1917")
EE Rising Star Award
Micheal Ward
Film Not In The English Language
Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")
Documentary
Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts ("For Sama")
Animated Film
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh ("Klaus")
Casting
Shayna Markowitz ("Joker")
Editing
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker ("Le Mans '66")
Production Design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales ("1917")
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women")
Makeup and Hair
Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan ("Bombshell")
Sound
Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson ("1917")
Special Visual Effects
Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy ("1917")
British Short Animation
Maryam Mohajer ("Grandad Was a Romantic")
British Short Film
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva ("Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl").