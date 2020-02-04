The World War drama, '1917', swept the BAFTA Awards 2020 with a total of seven awards including best film and director.

As anticipated, Joker won three awards including lead actor Joaquin Phoenix, whose speech on diversity and 'systemic racism' earned him praised from all quarters. Hildur Guðnadóttir also won for Original Score and Shayna Markowitz for Casting, the latter a new award this year, as per The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson both earned double nominations but went home empty-handed.

The BAFTA awards took place a week before the 2020 Oscars.

Here is the full list of winners

Best Film

1917

Best Director

Sam Mendes ("1917")

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley ("Wild Rose")

Leading Actor

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood")

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit")

Original Screenplay

Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite ("Bait")

Original Score

Hildur Guđnadóttir ("Joker")

Cinematography

Roger Deakins ("1917")

EE Rising Star Award

Micheal Ward

Film Not In The English Language

Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

Documentary

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts ("For Sama")

Animated Film

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh ("Klaus")

Casting

Shayna Markowitz ("Joker")

Editing

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker ("Le Mans '66")

Production Design

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales ("1917")

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women")

Makeup and Hair

Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan ("Bombshell")

Sound

Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson ("1917")

Special Visual Effects

Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy ("1917")

British Short Animation

Maryam Mohajer ("Grandad Was a Romantic")

British Short Film

Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva ("Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl").