Bigg Boss 17 has entered its ninth week, and with each passing day tempers inside the house are soaring. Vicky Jain -Ankita Lokhande grab headlines every day for their constant fights and the latter nagging that Vicky doesn't give her time at all.

Real-life married couples inside the BB house

Apart from that Aishwarya and Neil who are also a married couple inside the house often indulge in arguments.

This season apart from fights and arguments is filled with loved-up moments between Abhishek Kumar, Samrath and Isha. Abhishek loved Isha and was reportedly dating each other for a brief time until Isha confessed to BB that she was in a relationship with Samrath when BB introduced Samrath inside the house. Since that day there have been ups and downs between these three.

Isha and Samrath are often caught hugging and kissing in front of the inmates or in private. While Abhishek gets agitated over several issues.

Isha and Abhishek fight

Last week, saw a major showdown between Isha and Abhishek as they yelled their lungs out and tarnished each other's character openly, from revealing their one-night stands to steroids and beauty injections. The verbal fight became aggressive.

This week kickstarted with yet another massive fight and aggression between Abhishek and Vicky over the kitchen duties.

Arun body shames Vicky

Vicky was firstly body-shamed by Arun Mahshetty and if this just wasn't enough, Vicky Jain was age-shamed by Abhishek Kumar in 'Bigg Boss 17'.

In the upcoming episode, going by the promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Arun and Vicky are seen having a heated exchange over-cleaning.

Arun asks Vicky to clean, to this, Vicky responds saying: "Chutti ka din hai."

Arun then calls Vicky: "Paltu", to which the latter responds with "chugli."

Then Vicky is seen wearing a cap, to which Arun says: "Special service ke liye aa gaya kya time." (Your special services time has come),

After the exchange between Arun and Vicky, Ankita comes in support of her husband.

Ankita Lokhande bashed Arun and came in to support her husband. She says, "Yeh personal cheez hai aap badtameezi mat kijiye (This is a personal thing. Please do not behave inappropriately)." Arun refuses to listen and says, "I don't care what you think."

Vicky and Ankita talk about hair patch

In one of the episodes, Bigg Boss announced to the housemates that they have the power to decide whether Vicky and Ankita should get the special services or not. After the announcement, the duo convinced the contestants in their favour.

Vicky revealed that he wears a hair patch for which he needs professional assistance. Neil Bhatt had said that it is a big thing to talk about on national television and they shouldn't drag the topic. Ankita Lokhande also mentioned having an issue with her scalp because of which she needs professional help.

'BB 17' is also divided into three houses this time, namely 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'.

Korean singer Aoora enters the house as a wild card

Meanwhile, Korean singer Aoora has entered the house as a wild card contestant. He is seen having a fun time on the stage with Salman Khan. The superstar introduces him as the 'biggest K-pop sensation in India'. "K-Pop sensation Aoora makes a banging wild card entry on the 'Bigg Boss' stage (sic)", read the caption.