Popular Bollywood rapper Badshah, who is undoubtedly one of the most loved-singer-rapper in the country, seems to have decided to take a break as he hints the same on his social media handle. On Friday, September 16, the superstar posted a cryptic note on his Instagram Story that read, 'Taking a break' with an emoji of folded hands.

Badshah shares cryptic note

This sudden post of the rapper has taken the internet into a frenzy as the 'Jugnu' star enjoys massive fan following who kept wondering what made the singer decide to take a break. Some also wondered if he was taking a break from the social media or from music.

Badshah: The avid social media user

The 36-year-old singer, who is an avid social media user, keeps sharing posts and videos about his upcoming projects and his daily updates. Badshah has been ruling the music industry for a decade now and has changed the scenario of Bollywood music for good. He has collaborated with top brands and popular celebrities and has given some of the best grooving numbers and now one can easily say that parties are incomplete without his music.

The 'DJ Wale Babu' singer has also been a part of several reality shows, including India's Got Talent and MTV Hustle, as a judge. Thus, his sudden absence from music will surely raise the curiosity among his fans and followers.