Who was Shimoga Subbanna; noted Sugama Sangeetha singer passes away [details]

In a tragic loss to the Indian music industry, noted Sugama Sangeetha playback singer Shimoga Subbanna passed away in Bengaluru's Jayadeva Hospital late on Thursday. Born on December 14, 1938, the national award-winning singer died at the age of 83.

Who is Shimoga Subbanna?

Shimoga Subbanna received the national award for singing Kaadu Kudure Ode Banditta in the Kannada film Kaadu Kudure in 1978. He was the first playback singer from Karnataka to have won the National Award.

Subbanna also received other honours such as Kannada Kampu award in 2006, Honorary doctorate from Kuvempu University in 2008 and Sundarashri Award in 2009.

Besides his singing career, he was also a musician, an advocate and a notary public.