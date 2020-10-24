Rapper Badshah's relaxing holiday in the Maldives didn't turn out to be the way he had expected. Badshah got severely sunburnt and shared a couple of images of himself. In the picture, he can be seen terribly sunburnt with redness all over and his skin peeling off.

He captioned the image, "sunburnt". Soon after the picture, celebs started pouring in their messages for the rapper.

Music composer and singer, Armaan Malik said, "Bad burn", while Mrunal Thakur said, "Oh no." Actor Varun Dhawan said, "Same". Badshah has been making waves by throwing several hits at us, one after the other. After winning us over with "Genda Phool" starring Jacqueline Fernandez, the rapper has now sung KKR's new anthem. The song titled "Laphao" means "jump" and totally pumps one up.

Badshah's fake views controversy

Badshah was recently embroiled in a soup after allegations of him paying to get views surfaced. The Mumbai Crime Branch's Crime Intelligence Unit questioned Badshah overpaying for fake views and his involvement in the scam. A Mumbai Mirror report had stated that Badshah allegedly confessed to having paid Rs 72 lacs for 7.2 crore views in the song "Pagal Hai". With this Badshah had set a new record.

"The singer confessed that he wanted to set a world record for most number of viewers in 24 hours on YouTube. That is why he paid Rs 72 lakh to this company. Apart from Pagal Hai, we are also scrutinising his other songs posted on social media," a crime branch official had told Mumbai Mirror.

However, Badshah had denied any wrongdoing on his part. "Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I've categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them," Badshah had said.