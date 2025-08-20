After the teaser of Aryan Khan's The Bad***s of Bollywood, fans had been waiting with bated breath for the trailer of the series. On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the makers finally unveiled the preview of Aryan Khan's directorial debut. The trailer launch was attended by SRK, Gauri Khan, and Aryan himself, along with the star cast.

At the event in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan warmly welcomed the show's lead actor, Lakshay and the female lead Sahher Bambba. However, all eyes were on Aryan Khan, who made his first-ever media appearance at the launch. The star kid-turned-director greeted the crowd, admitting that he was quite nervous.

Aryan made a stylish entry at the event and revealed how anxious he was about delivering his first speech. Before beginning, he candidly said, "Aaj main bohot nervous hoon kyunki main pehli baar aap sabke saamne stage par aaya hoon. Aur isiliye main do din, teen raaton se lagataar speech practice kar raha hoon."

A clip of his media interaction, especially when he spoke about the show, has now gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, Aryan shared more insights about his show. The director said, "With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before."

SRK, too, addressed the audience, speaking about his recent hand injury and surgery, while also giving a special shoutout to his son.

Several photos and videos from the event have since gone viral. In one widely shared clip, Shah Rukh is seen introducing Aryan, hugging him warmly, followed by Gauri, who also joined in, cheering for both her son and husband.

Speaking at the launch, Shah Rukh joked about his injury while mentioning his National Award win, "Aap ke dil mein bohot sawal uth rahe honge toh sawalon ke main pehle hi jawab de du ki mere haath ko kya hua hain? Mujhe thodi si chot lag gayi, phir choti surgery hui- choti nahi thodi si badi thi. Toh ek do mahina lagega mujhe recover karne ke liye. Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hain (Many of you have a lot of questions, so let me answer that myself. First, what happened to my hand? Recently, I got an injury and that required a long surgery. So it will take more 1-2 months to fully recover but I can pick up my National Award with one hand)!"

He continued, "Actually, mostly saari cheezein main ek haath se hi kar leta hoon. Khana kha leta hoon, brush kar leta hoon, peeche khujli hoti hain toh woh bhi kar leta hoon. Sirf ek cheez mein kami hoti hain jab mere do haath nahi hotey... woh hain aap sab ka pyaar batorne ke liye (Mostly I manage to do everything with one hand, like eating, brushing my teeth, scratching my back. Only one thing I can't manage with one hand, and for that I need both hands, and that is to receive all the love I receive from you all)."

SRK about his son's directorial debut!

He further added, "Honestly, it took me a while to catch the tone of the show. But once I did, I was completely hooked. I'm very happy with the way the cast has brought the story alive. The performances are powerful, bohot dhaasu acting ki hai, bohot faadu performances. So it's time to meet these magicians, the goodies and baddies who put the 'bads' in The Ba**ds of Bollywood."*

Netizens were thoroughly impressed with Aryan Khan's first-ever public appearance, praising his dapper look. Many were of the view that Aryan reminded them of a young Shah Rukh Khan.