Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut web series Ba**ds of Bollywood* will be streaming from September 18 on Netflix. The makers organised a special screening of the show for celebrities on Wednesday in Mumbai. The star-studded evening was attended by the who's who of B-Town from SRK's family to Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Bobby Deol, Alia–Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal and many others. Apart from celebs, the Ambanis too graced the screening, looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Several photos and videos of the Ambani family have surfaced on social media. Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and sister-in-law Radhika Merchant were seen posing for the photographers on the red carpet. Akash Ambani, however, skipped the event.

For the grand premiere, Radhika wore a bold red strapless gown and accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and bracelet, along with a small red clutch bag. Shloka opted for a navy-blue gown with a sheer corset-style bodice and a voluminous patterned skirt, while Akash looked dapper in a classic black velvet tuxedo.

In a clip, Akash was seen holding Radhika and Shloka's hands as the trio went inside after photo-ops. Nita and Mukesh Ambani posed together on the red carpet, holding hands.

In one of the clips, Nita Ambani is seen wrapping her arms around husband, Mukesh Ambani. For the event, Nita Ambani wore a turquoise saree, while Mukesh Ambani chose a tuxedo.

Isha Ambani arrived with Navya Naveli Nanda.

Madhuri Dixit attended the screening with her husband, Dr. Nene.

While Kajol walked hand-in-hand with Ajay Devgn, the duo looked stunning in black outfits.

Exes Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted at the screening of Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood. However, they didnt pose together. But they were under the same roof.

For the star-studded night, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a blingy silver outfit. The actor looked stunning as she lost a lot of weight.

Netizens also believed that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay avoided each other as they didn't pose for shutterbugs.

Vijay Varma kept it casual in a cool jacket-and-T-shirt look paired with smart glasses, while Farah Khan added a touch of bling in a silver-on-silver outfit. The filmmaker styled a simple top with a shiny sequin blazer for her appearance at the grand premiere at NMACC.

Other celebs who added a dash of glamour to the night included Mona Singh, Mira Rajput, Vicky Kaushal and many others.

About the show

The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli, with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh also make special appearances in Aryan Khan's show.

Ba***ds of Bollywood* will be released on September 18 on Netflix.