Crime thriller Badla has ended the first weekend with excellent box office collection over the first 3 days despite having strong competition from Captain Marvel.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Badla had started off with a decent earning of Rs 5.04 crore on the opening day, but witnessed sharp growth in business over the weekend.

Although Captain Marvel remained much ahead of Badla as far as box office collection is concerned, the latter performed better than the expectations. With positive critics' reviews and strong word of mouth, Badla enjoyed excellent rise in earning on Saturday, making a collection of Rs 8.55 crore at the domestic market.

Continuing the momentum, the movie witnessed further hike in its business on Sunday (day 3), and crossed Rs 20 crore conveniently. With a screen count of just around 1,000 across India, Badla collected Rs 10 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Sunday, according to early estimates.

On the other side, Captain Marvel has been dominating the Indian commercial circuits from first day. The Hollywood biggie had collected Rs 13.01 crore on first day in India, but witnessed minimal growth on second day as it earned Rs 14.10 crore on Saturday.

However, it managed to keep its business steady on Sunday. Captain Marvel collected Rs 16 crore on day 3 at the Indian box office, taking its total 3 day collection to around Rs 40 crore. Average reviews for the film apparently barred it from making big growth in its business over the weekend.

It will be interesting to see how the two movies perform at the Indian box office over the weekdays.