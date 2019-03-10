Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has had a decent start at the box office on opening day, and its collection witnessed a growth on Saturday. On the other side, Captain Marvel after an excellent opening at the domestic market, continued to dominate the commercial circuits on day 2 as well.

Despite being released on limited screens and having tough competition from Captain Marvel, Badla managed to collect Rs 5.94 crore on the first day at Indian box office.

The crime thriller got positive reviews from the critics, and has also been liked by most of the audience. With strong word of mouth, Badla witnessed decent rise in its business on its day 2. With screen count of around 1,000 across India, Badla collected Rs 7 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on Saturday, according to early estimates.

Meanwhile, Hollywood biggie Captain Marvel as expected remained at the top of the affairs as far as box office collection is concerned. After earning around Rs 13 crore on first day at Indian box office, the super-hero action movie collected around Rs 16 crore (approximately), crossing Rs 25 crore mark. Exact figures are awaited.

Badla is a remake of Spanish film – The Invisible Guest, and features Amitabh as a lawyer and Taapsee as a murder accused. Considering the current trend, Badla is likely to grow further on Sunday at the box office.

The movie apparently would have done even better at the ticket counters if it was not released alongside Captain Marvel.