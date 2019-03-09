Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla did not have a good start at the box office as its collection appears to have been affected by Captain Marvel considerably.

Badla received positive reviews from most of the critics as it has been hailed as one of the best Bollywood crime thrillers. However, the movie failed to register a satisfactory box office collection on Friday.

Being released alongside big Hollywood movie Captain Marvel, Badla failed to pull enough footfalls on its opening day. Also the fact that the movie got released on a limited screen count of around 1,000 screens across India restricted the business of the crime thriller.

Badla reportedly witnessed an occupancy of around 10 percent at the theatres on Friday, and Captain Marvel dominated the ticket counters with a reported occupancy of around 50 percent. While the Hollywood film is one of the most awaited films, Badla failed to garner enough hype around it, and the first day collection shows the same.

According to early estimates, Badla collected Rs 2 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Friday, and Captain Marvel earned Rs 10 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on the opening day. Exact figures are awaited.

Considering the positive reviews from the critics, Badla may witness hike in its business over the weekend if it gets blessed by good word of mouth. In the case of Pink that also featured Amitabh and Taapsee, the movie had an average start at the commercial circuits, but through word of mouth, the film had performed good at the box office eventually.