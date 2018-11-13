The craze for Badhai Ho does not seem to be dying down anytime soon, as it braved the wave of Thugs of Hindustan (TOH) and made a good collection at the domestic box office in its fourth weekend.

Released in the theatres on October 18, Badhai Ho opened to good response and made good collections at the domestic market in the first week. Despite clashing with new releases, the movie managed to fare well in the following weeks and collected a total of Rs 109.60 crore net at the India box office in three weeks.

Trade experts predicted that Badhai Ho would not be able to continue its dream run, as it would not stand the wave of Thugs of Hindustan, which released in a massive number of the screens in India on November 8. The movie once again became the first choice for some filmgoers after the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer got negative word of mouth.

After seeing its performance, the exhibitors increased the count of its shows. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... #BadhaaiHo was down to 2/3 shows at several plexes during #Diwali weekend, but, today [Mon] onwards, the film is back in 4/5/6 shows... Content is King and the audiences are King Makers!"

Badhai Ho has collected approximately Rs 7.25 crore net at the Indian box office in four days of its fourth week and its 24-day total collection has reached Rs 116.85 crore in the domestic market. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BadhaaiHo remains ROCK-STEADY... Biz on fourth Mon is almost similar to fourth Fri... [Week 4] Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 116.85 cr. India biz."

With its shows count increased, Badhai Ho would easy surpass Rs 125 crore net mark at the domestic market in the coming days, predict the trade analysts. However, it has another blockbuster success for Ayushmann Khurrana in 2018 after Andhadhun, which was released in cinema halls on October 5.