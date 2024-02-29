Congratulations are for Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the couple are expecting their first child soon. On Thursday morning, the couple took to social media and announced the happy piece of news.

The post shows a picture of baby shoes and clothes with the 'September 2024' written in the middle.

Celebs and fans congratulate the couple

The comments section of Deepika and Ranveer was filled with congratulatory messages.

Her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey wrote, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen."

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Your best production yet." "Congratulations," wrote Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan shared a series of hearts.

"Welcome to the best hood ever," wrote mom-of-two Neha Dhupia.

Deepika is in her second trimester

During Deepika Padukone's BAFTA appearance, there were reports that the actor was expecting her first child, as she chose a saree and kept her belly covered. Deepika's pregnancy announcement comes weeks after speculation that Deepika was pregnant.

While returning to Mumbai, Deepika was spotted in her casual best as she exited the airport and made her way towards the car. The actor opted for a baggy outfit.

Amid all the speculations, Deepika's pictures from her stay at Hotel Hilton, where she smartly covered her belly and was seen savouring delicious food added fuel to the fire.

Deepika on motherhood

In January this year, speaking with Vogue Singapore, Deepika was asked if becoming a mother 'is something she looks forward to'. Deepika Padukone said, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

About Deepika and Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on 2018 after dating for a few years. They had a destination wedding in Italy followed by receptions in Mumbai and Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

The actors have co-starred in films like Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They recently appeared together in a much-discussed episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and Singham Returns in which she joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe.